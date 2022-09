The First Church of Christ in Bradford is offering a crafts show this Saturday.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on Bradford Common, Route 125, Haverhill. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 1.

Sixty craft vendors are featured, along with a bake table and raffles ranging in price from $1 to $50. Prizes include a two-night stay at the Bar Harbor Inn, a lottery ticket tree and more.

For more information, email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...