Council Highlights Upcoming Events in Support of Ruth’s House, Haverhill Education Foundation

The Haverhill City Council this week put the spotlight two local charities asking for public support this fall.

The first, an annual fundraiser for Ruth’s House, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10:30 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Ruth’s House Executive Director Amy Smith-Boden gave councilors and the public an overview of the organization’s mission.

“Ruth’s House is a nonprofit which uses its thrift store as a venue to provide clothing for economically challenged and to provide soft-skills job training for chronically underemployed people,” she explained.

Smith-Boden said the agency is involved with a number of other programs as well and additional business sponsorships and ticket sales are important in reaching their revenue goals. Tickets may be purchased at the thrift shop, 111 Lafayette Square, Haverhill, or online at Ruthshouse.org.

The second event is a Bingo Night fundraiser for the Haverhill Education Foundation, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, at Haverhill Lodge of Elks #165, 24 Summer St., Haverhill.

Kalyn Ryll explained the work of her organization.

“The Haverhill Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has been in operation since 1990. Our mission is to provide support to projects and programs in Haverhill Public Schools that excite students to learn and increases academic achievement,” she said.

Ryll said tickets for the event will be available at Haverhilleducationfoundation.org.

