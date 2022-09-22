Team Haverhill Again Hosts River Ruckus Saturday in Haverhill; Music, Food, Cars, Fireworks…

Team Haverhill is bringing back its annual River Ruckus festival in downtown Haverhill this Saturday.

The festival is taking place Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon-8:30 p.m., at Riverfront Park and Washington Street, Haverhill.

Haverhill High School’s chorus is kicking off the day with a performance of the “Star Spangled Banner,” followed by a live exhibition of Haverhill High School’s Crew team on the Merrimack River.

Musical performances include The Jayhawks, Delta Rae, Kurt Baker, Liz Bills & The Change and Danielle Miraglia.

A car show, beer and wine garden and various cultural tours are taking place throughout the day. Children’s activities in the kid’s zone are also available, including facepainting, balloon art and more. Additionally, 92.5 The River is presenting live music performances from 12:30-8 p.m.

At 8 p.m., a fireworks display appears over the Merrimack River.

For more information, visit riverruckus.com or email [email protected].

