Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Holds Business Networking Mixer in Salisbury

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering a seaside view at its next business networking and referral mixer.

The mixer takes place Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5-7 p.m., at the Blue Ocean Event Center, 4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury.

Attendees may participate in activities like networking, a business card drawing and a door prize raffle. Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar are also available.

To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900. Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

