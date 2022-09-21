MakeIT Haverhill Holds Open Registration for Free Computer Classes Throughout the Fall

MakeIT Haverhill is offering open registration for Haverhill residents to sign up for free, fall computer classes.

Registration starts today, Sept. 21, from 5-6:45 p.m., and continues Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-noon, at MakeIT Haverhill’s collaboration space, 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

The classes include a computer basics course covering email, internet browsing, cybersecurity and job search tools every Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m., starting Tuesday, Oct. 11, and ending Tuesday, Dec. 6, and an introduction to computer business skills course covering financial tools, online marketing and other business startup skills every Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m., starting Wednesday, Oct. 12, and ending Wednesday, Dec. 7.

All classes are available in English and Spanish. Participants who attend all classes and successfully graduate receive a new Chromebook and one free year of internet service provided by Tech Goes Home and Essex County Community Foundation.

Each class has 12 students and is first come first serve. For any questions, contact Veronica Rodriguez at [email protected] or 978-361-0751.

