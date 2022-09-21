Haverhill Councilors Approve Moving Line on Zoning Map to Allow for Duplex Homes

The Haverhill City Council gave its approval last night to a landowner’s request to change the zoning designation of a portion of their land to allow for the construction of duplexes on the property.

Attorney Robert D. Harb, representing the property owner Andrew R. Fanaras, petitioned the Council to rezone those lots at the corner of Boston and Freeman Streets. They were designated as RM, residential medium. The requested change to RH, residential high density, would make them consistent with other property in the area.

“We’re not asking you to change the zoning law. We’re not asking you to change all the requirements in an RH zone. We don’t need any variances, but we do need your assistance in slightly moving that line so their entire property will be in an RH zone,” Harb explained.

Fanaras, whose family has owned the property since 1918, plans to construct two-family homes on the Mount Washington area property, which requires the RH designation.

Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan praised the plan, saying it will fill a need in that neighborhood.

“We need more quality housing in the Mount Washington area and, instead of one house, it will provide four,” he said.

Councilors agreed, voting 8-0 in favor of the zoning change with Council President Timothy J. Jordan absent.

