More Trails & Sails: Tours, Festivals and More Throughout Essex County This Weekend

Essex National Heritage Area’s 21st annual Trails & Sails kicks off this weekend with a variety of free, local events.

In Haverhill, the Buttonwoods Museum is hosting several events including a Bradford Burial Ground Tour on Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon-1:30 p.m.; a Greenwood Cemetery Tour on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 10 a.m., and a Pentucket Burial Ground Tour on Sunday, Sept. 18, beginning at 4 p.m. Reserve by emailing [email protected].

Other tours in Haverhill include Historic Duston Garrison House Tour, presented by Duston Garrison Association, on Friday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m.-noon, and ongoing tours of Whittier Birthplace  Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1-4 p.m.

Friends of Veasey Park and Tree Top Summer Camp are holding Fairy House Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. -4 p.m., at 201 Washington St., Groveland.

On Monday, Sept. 19, from 6:30-8 p.m., local historian Thomas Spitalere and Nevins Memorial Library is hosting a lecture entitled The Life and Times of Major Robert Rogers at Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.

Trails & Sails is holding free events in Essex County from Friday, Sept 16, to Sunday, Sept. 25.

