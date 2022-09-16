Hayrides, Animals and More at Tattersall Farm Day This Sunday

Tattersall Farm is offering a series of educational, farm-based activities on Sunday to celebrate Farm Day.

The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon-4 p.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25.

Activities include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Plaistow’s Chicken Connection and True North Brewery are providing food and beverages.

Haverhill’s own meteorologist, Matt Noyes, is also attending to meet and greet and answer weather-related questions.

Admission is $10 per adult and is free for children 16 and under. A pony ride and hayride for children is also included with admission.

For more information, call Kathy Bresnahan at 978-852-3014.

