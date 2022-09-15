Haverhill, Methuen, Groveland, Other Area Communities Share in Federal Road Safety Grants

Haverhill and area community police departments were formally awarded Wednesday federal Municipal Road Safety Program grants.

Haverhill was awarded $64,985; Lawrence, $51,057; Methuen, $32,595; and Groveland, $5,760. Statewide, 186 communities and state agencies completed the competitive grant process by submitting plans for improved traffic safety training, equipment, and enforcement, designed to align with the state’s Annual Highway Safety Plan. The money comes from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“From the time we took office, our administration has prioritized the safety of all residents and visitors who share the use of the Commonwealth’s roads,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “Through investments like the ones we are announcing today, we are continuing to work with local partners to strengthen safety for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and communities.”

The Office of Grants and Research within the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security serves as the state administering agency for federal money.

