Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shots Are Now Available in Haverhill

COVID-19 booster shots are now being administered in Haverhill by appointment or walk-in.

Boosters are available at the Citizens Center, located at 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Moderna vaccines are being offered for adults 18 and older on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.- p.m., and for all eligible ages on Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., until the end of September.

Pfizer vaccines are also being given on Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for all eligible ages until the end of September.

Beginning in October, both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are accessible Thursdays, from 4-7 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit vaxfinder.mass.gov. Residents are advised to bring their immunization and insurance cards.

