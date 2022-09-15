Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shots Are Now Available in Haverhill

Megan Hemenway By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

COVID-19 booster shots are now being administered in Haverhill by appointment or walk-in.

Boosters are available at the Citizens Center, located at 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Moderna vaccines are being offered for adults 18 and older on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.- p.m., and for all eligible ages on Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., until the end of September.

Pfizer vaccines are also being given on Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for all eligible ages until the end of September.

Beginning in October, both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are accessible Thursdays, from 4-7 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit vaxfinder.mass.gov. Residents are advised to bring their immunization and insurance cards.

Comments are closed.