Whittier Tech’s Adult Summer Career Technical Initiative Prepares 31 Students for Jobs

Thirty-one Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School students, ages 18 to 57, completed 200 hours of training during the school’s adult Summer Career Technical Initiative.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch said Whittier Tech offered free career training for unemployed or underemployed Massachusetts residents. Paid with a state Career Technical Initiative Grant, training was offered in the welding, carpentry, culinary arts, electrical and auto body pathways.

“There are so many opportunities in the trades, and our core mission is to connect adult learners to these opportunities through our CTI program,” Lynch said.

The program’s purpose is to provide access to training programs. Enabling participants to find meaningful employment directly after completion. Training took place between June 27 and Aug. 11with students earning a program completion certificate, OSHA 10 and/or Hot Works or Servsafe certifications, depending on the trade.

Students also participated in weekly career development and employment workshops led by the MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center. Students prepared resumes, engaged in job searches, practiced interviewing and more. At a completion ceremony, the CTI Culinary group baked cupcakes and cookies, while carpentry, welding, auto body, and electrical training groups worked together to make an end table, which was raffled off to a student.

Welding Instructor Chris Gerber said he is “very grateful to have industry partners that were willing to come to the school, talk about their companies and interview students that were interested, with some even giving job offers before they left.”

Thirteen of the 31 students attended a Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Job Fair Event and all attendees received at least one formal job offer and many left with two offers.

Marine and Computer Numerical Controls Advanced Manufacturing Career Technical Initiatives are next up this fall and next summer. Those interested students are advised to email [email protected] to begin registration.

