Whittier Birthplace, Essex County Ghost Project and Others Plan Events as Part of Trails & Sails

Whittier Birthplace is hosting an open house this weekend as part of Essex National Heritage Area’s 21st annual Trails & Sails, taking place for the next two weekends throughout Essex County.

Attendees may participate in several events including a poetry reading in the welcome center on Friday, Sept. 16, outdoor painters on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the final Poetic Justice Pop-Up Poetry reading with the Haverhill River Bards on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m.

Other recurring events include guided tours of the 1688-era Whittier Homestead and self-guided tours along the Donald C. Freeman Memorial Trail. Whittier Birthplace is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, and 1-4 p.m., Sundays.

Trails & Sails offers many more similar, free events from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 25.

Essex County Ghost Project and the 2023 New England Parafest are sponsoring “A Spiritual Quest Weekend” at Hilldale Cemetery in Haverhill.

The event includes five ghost-hunting tours. The first takes place Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Other tours take place Saturday, Sept. 17; Friday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Participants are advised to bring their own cameras and recording devices and wear comfortable footwear.

Other events this weekend include walking tours of Campagnone Common, from 10-11:30 a.m., at 1 Jackson St., Lawrence; Fairy House Festival, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 201 Washington St., Groveland, and a tour of historic Bradford center Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m., in Bradford.

There’s more listed at trailsandsails.org.

