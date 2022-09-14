Roberts Becomes Haverhill Fire Department Deputy, While Cesati and Ray Move Up in Rank

The Haverhill Fire Department has a new deputy chief and two others in senior ranks after recent promotions.

Gregory R. Roberts was appointed deputy police chief by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien following the retirement of Deputy Douglas Brown.

“The Department congratulates its newly promoted members. Highly earned and well deserved, their dedication and hard work to better themselves and the department is appreciated,” officials said in a statement to WHAV.

Christopher P. Cesati and Brian J. Ray were also promoted to captain and lieutenant respectively.

Roberts entered the department in 2002 and was promoted to lieutenant in May of 2007 and achieved the rank of captain in 2017.

Cesati joined the department in 1995 and became a lieutenant in 2019. According to the fire department, “Throughout his career, he has gained expertise in fire suppression and worked as the department’s infectious control officer.”

Ray has been part of the department as an officer since 2012 and is now being promoted to lieutenant. He is part of the department’s Safe Program as a fire safety educator.

