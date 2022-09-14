Pentucket Bank Promotes Leuteritz to Senior Vice President and COO

Eric G. Leuteritz has been promoted by Pentucket Bank to the post of senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Pentucket Bank President and CEO Jonathan H. Dowst and other members of the bank’s senior leadership welcomed Leuteritz to the team in July.

Leuteritz, of Windham, N.H., has served the bank 12 years and most recently served as commercial lending team leader, where he contributed to the strategic lending goals of the bank. In his new role as chief operating officer, he oversees the Retail Banking and Customer Support teams, while working alongside other senior leaders and board of directors to guide the strategic direction of the bank.

During his tenure, Leuteritz was a key contributor to several of the bank’s regulatory committees and, during the COVID-19 pandemic, also took the lead on more than 100 Paycheck Protection Program loans, totaling $24.3 million and keeping 2,280 local jobs. Prior to Pentucket Bank, he held various financial and operational roles at a high-tech conference company, served as the CFO of a radio station conglomerate and co-founded a successful start-up.

He also held leadership roles in the Salem Chamber of Commerce, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem and the Exchange Club of Salem. In 2021, he was the bank’s top volunteer with more than 250 hours of service. In the same year, he delivered more than $30 million in commercial loan volume.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...