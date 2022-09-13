Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Holds Free Breakfast Forum as Part of Andover Expo

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering a free breakfast forum about energy use and environmental issues Wednesday as part of its Annual Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair.

The breakfast takes place Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 7:30-9 a.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road, Andover.

State Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany A. Card is the keynote speaker of this event. A panel of experts joins her in advising attendees on lowering their energy costs.

The public is welcome to attend the Expo free. It opens at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. and features local exhibitors and vendors. From noon-1:15, there is a Healthcare Forum with Lawrence General Hospital Chief Operating Officer Robin Hynds, Steward Healthcare Regional Chief Officer William Goodman and Mass Health Connector’s Melissa Stearns. The lunch forum is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

Registration and more information at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...