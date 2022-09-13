In Promotion, Fogarty Becomes Provisional Captain at Haverhill Police Department

Andrea Fogarty was recently promoted by the Haverhill Police Department to provisional captain.

Fogarty, who has been with the force since the end of 1999, moved up to sergeant in 2015 and lieutenant near the start of 2021. She now becomes the commander of the Administrative Division.

“During her more than two decades of service with the department, Capt. Fogarty has served in a wide range of assignments at all levels, including, but not limited to patrol; detectives; community policing, as the department court prosecutor; and with Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council as a negotiator,” police said in a statement posted to social media.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...