Free CPR Training Held by North Andover Fire Department on Wednesday

The North Andover Fire Department and North Andover Women’s Club are hosting a free, hands-only CPR class.

The course takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., at Station 1 on Route 125, Chickering Road and Prescott Street.

Some skills taught at the event are using adult, hands-only CPR, and the automatic external defibrillator. Attendees are taught in a group environment with the American Heart Association’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique.

If interested, call Rosemary Smedile at 508-633-2001 to register. Space is limited.

