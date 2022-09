The Buttonwoods Museum is kicking off its fall lecture series tonight with a discussion of Essex County “ten-footer” shoe shops.

Included in the event is a talk and live demonstration of traditional boot making given by Sarah Guerin, a professional shoemaker.

The event takes place Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., at 240 Water St., Haverhill. The free event requires no registration and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...