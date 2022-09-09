Haverhill Art Walk Brings Art and Music Back to Downtown Haverhill on Saturday

Creative Haverhill is hosting a series of musical and artistic events during the Haverhill Art Walk Saturday.

The walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3-6 p.m. in downtown Haverhill. The events span across Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson Streets.

On Washington Street, DJ Bil presents a rotating lineup of music while Array of Trades’ Rachel Johnson hosts an interactive paint tent for all ages. At G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St., Pete Francis and Steve McAloon play live music on the patio with a demonstration by artist Adele.

Along Wingate Street, Fake Leather Jacket is performing more live music at Columbus Park and stained-glass artist Glenda Gilleran is displaying her work at the Winged Rabbit, 53 Wingate St. Children’s art activities are available at Sketches and Drips, 21 Wingate St., Suite 104.

At 5 p.m. on Essex Street, Jeff Grassie of Team Haverhill is giving an Essex Street Gateway Mural talk. Other businesses participating in the Haverhill Art Walk include The Yoga Tree, 90 Washington St., and Stem Haverhill, 124 Washington St. The night ends with the monthly Art Walk Toast.

There’s more at creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk or by emailing Hailey Moschella at [email protected].

