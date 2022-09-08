Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series Returns for Free Readings Starting Friday, Downtown

The Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series returns in-person this fall to host free readings from local poets and a family friendly, first come first serve open mic.

It begins with featured River Bards member Dan Speers Friday, Sept. 9, from 7-9 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Speers is a former journalist, textbook author and award-winning novelist and poet. In 2006, his poem based on people and events in Haverhill, “So Very Cold Outside,” was published in Margie, The American Journal of Poetry.

The poetry series continues Friday, Oct. 7, with featured poet Surya Sarkhel. Sarkhel was born in West-Bengal, India, but is a long-time Haverhill resident. She has performed various art forms around the country, taught dance and published several poetry books.

The series concludes Friday, Nov. 4, with Dianne Tarpy as featured poet. Tarpy, of Haverhill, has published two books, earned two master’s degrees and received a number of national and local awards for her work in the community.

Masks are not required but are highly encouraged.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...