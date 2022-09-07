West Newbury Water Department Expects Water Shutdown Thursday for Valve Installation

Drinking water in West Newbury is expected to be shut off for a few hours Thursday for installation of a new three-way valve.

Water Department Superintendent Michael Gootee said Tuesday a new water valving system will be installed Thursday, Sept. 8, on the water main located in the driveway of Long Hill Orchard. Work will be performed by the Water Department and its contractors.

Excavation is scheduled to begin around 3:30 p.m. and the water line shut down around 7 p.m. for three to four hours.

Once valves have been installed, the Water Department will begin flushing the main before placing the water system back in service. Gootee said water may be discolored from shutting and opening valves and refilling the water main. He advised residents should run water until it becomes clear and avoid doing laundry during the construction period.

On Friday, Sept. 9, the Water Department will be installing a water main across Main Street to the entrance of the subdivision. Unless something unforeseen happens, officials said, water will not be shut off again. All residents located between the library to the Page School will be affected, including those who reside on Main Street, Baileys Lane, Training Field and Coffin Street.

