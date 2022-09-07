Methuen Young People’s Theatre Presents ‘HMS Pinafore’ This Weekend in Methuen

The Methuen Young People’s Theatre presents its production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore” this weekend.

The comedy musical takes place on a Royal Navy ship where the captain’s daughter falls in love with a lower-class sailor. The pair must fight against society’s expectations to make their romance work.

The show takes place Friday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m., at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Visit mmmh.brownpapertickets.com to purchase tickets or buy them at the door.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...