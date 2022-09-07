Greater Haverhill Chamber Names Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Business of the Month

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods has been named Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s business of the month for September.

The Haverhill-based company completed a new $100 million Ward Hill plant in 2019 to help the company double production of hommus and Mediterranean foods. At the time, the 125,000 square-foot plant was expected to add 125 jobs to its existing 750-employee operation. It already owned an 87,000 square-foot production building, 87,000 square-foot distribution facility and a 75,000 square-foot dry-storage facility.

Cedar’s Chief Executive Officer Charles Hanna said in 2019 the company was founded 40 years before and has “blossomed into such a successful national brand.”

“We built this company on our family values and recipes, growing it through the hard work of our dedicated management team, employees and loyal customers. For this we are truly grateful,” he said.

