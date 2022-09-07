Updated: DiZoglio Triumphs Over Democratic Establishment, Winning Party Primary Against Dempsey

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio beat back establishment Democrats Tuesday, winning the primary for state auditor against former Assistant Transportation Secretary Chris Dempsey.

At the time of this report, with about 75% of the state’s precincts reporting, DiZoglio was winning by about 40,000 votes statewide.

“Our campaign began way back in June of last year, built on a foundation of opening up state government to everyone—no matter our background, bank balance or zip code—and it’s been the guiding light of this journey. I’m so incredibly grateful to all the people we met with, learned from and worked alongside,” DiZoglio said.

DiZoglio, who will face off against Republican Anthony Amore in November, went on to victory despite losing the party’s endorsement at its spring convention and being dissed by her boss, Senate President Karen E. Spilka; immediate predecessor in the Senate, Kathleen O’Connor-Ives; and the woman she hopes to succeed, state Auditor Suzanne M. Bump.

DiZoglio celebrated her upset victory with supporters at Stacks in downtown Haverhill.

In a statement, Amore congratulated DiZoglio on, what he called, her “hard fought victory.” He said, however, he has the endorsement of Gov. Charlie Baker.

