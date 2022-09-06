Latest Poll Shows DiZoglio Slightly Ahead of Dempsey in Race for State Auditor; Election Underway Today

An end of August poll shows Sen. Diana DiZoglio now running neck and neck with her opponent in the race to become the state’s next auditor.

The poll by DAPA Research for the National Association of Government Employees, Service Employees International Union, found DiZoglio leading 25% to former Assistant Transportation Secretary Chris Dempsey’s 24% with 51% undecided when the poll was conducted between Aug. 24 and 26.

DiZoglio of Methuen, chose not to seek re-election to the senate, representing the Merrimack Valley. The senate district has since been reconfigured. Dempsey was born in Boston and raised in Brookline where he still resides.

The National Association of Government Employees, Service Employees International Union endorsed DiZoglio for state auditor back in March.

“Diana DiZoglio is no stranger to what it takes to make real advancements for labor,” said NAGE National President David J. Holway. “Diana has an incredible drive, a passion for helping others and a deep appreciation of what it means to serve one’s community.”

DAPA Research, led by David Paleologos, who is also director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, surveyed 600 likely Democratic primary voters. The poll, which was conducted by DAPA Research between August 24 and August 26. The poll also found close races for attorney general, but “a clearer path to victory” for incumbent Secretary of State William F. Galvin over challenger Tanisha Sullivan.

The poll found Andrea Campbell leading in the race for attorney general, 29% to Shannon Liss-Riordan’s 25% and Quentin Palfrey, before he dropped out, at 9%. Undecideds made up 37%. For secretary of state, Galvin took 60% of the vote in the survey, compared with Sullivan at 31% and undecided at 9%.

Polls are open today until 8 p.m. To find your polling place, click here.

