Haverhill Police Arrest Man for Dozen Counts of Fentanyl Dealing; Drugs Also Found in Methuen

A Lawrence man was arrested by Haverhill Police early Wednesday night and charged with a dozen counts of trafficking in the deadly drug fentanyl.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bhecor Miguel Marcano Tejeda was arraigned Thursday morning in Haverhill District Court and pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of trafficking in fentanyl, 10 grams or more. Following the plea, Judge Cesar A. Archilla set bail at $120,000 and Tejeda is due back in court Oct. 4 for a probable cause hearing.

Tejeda was arrested just after 7:30, Wednesday night, on Neck Road in Haverhill’s Ward Hill neighborhood as part of a so-called “takedown” by the Massachusetts attorney general’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force. The arrest followed about 14 controlled buys of fentanyl from Tejeda by an undercover officer.

“The Haverhill Police Department is committed to working with our many law enforcement partners to do all we can to keep this terrible drug that has ruined so many lives off of the streets of Haverhill,” said Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone in a statement.

After arresting Tejeda, the Strike Force used a warrant to search his stash house in Methuen and seized more than three and a half kilograms or 3,780 grams of fentanyl; 500 grams of cocaine; approximately 150 pressed oxycodone pills; drug paraphernalia; $10,000 in cash; and a gold Rolex watch.

Lawrence District Court issued a warrant Thursday charging Tejeda with trafficking in fentanyl, 200 grams or more and trafficking in cocaine, 200 grams or more. He will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on the added charges at a later date.

