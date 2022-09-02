38th Bread & Roses Festival Coming to Lawrence on Labor Day

Lawrence’s Bread & Roses Heritage Festival, commemorating the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike, on Labor Day presents musical artists, ranging in genre from folk to Puerto Rican salsa to a puppet show.

The 38th Bread & Roses Heritage Festival takes place Monday, Sept. 5, from noon-6 p.m., at Campagnone Common, 200 Common St., Lawrence. For more than 30 years the event has celebrated the diverse roots and history of Lawrence.

In addition to various musical performances, the festival hosts several cultural and educational events. Attendees may visit a community forum, workshops or listen to speakers from Lawrence History Live! Kid-friendly activities such as pony rides, face painting and live chalk art are also available.

The Festival kicks off with a tribute at the 1912 Textile Workers’ Strike Monument at 11:30 a.m. at Campagnone Common.

There’s more online at Bread & Roses Festival.

