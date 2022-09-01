New Pentucket Regional Middle-High School Opens to Students Tuesday, Sept. 6

The $146.3 million Pentucket Regional Middle-High School opens to students Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The school, designed by Dore and Whittier, is 211,700 square feet and has a maximum capacity of 1,250 students. A two-story wing of the building will house grades seven and eight while another three-story wing will include grades nine through 12. The two sides are connected by a common foyer and dining space. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew hailed the completion of the construction project.

“We now have a building that will provide the best possible education for future generations of Pentucket students. This would not have been possible without the years of work by the School Building Committee or the incredible support of our school community. I hope they are proud of the final result,” he said.

Many new features assist students and teachers such as flexible classrooms, breakout areas for students, teacher planning spaces and day lockers instead of crowding main hallways. Other special additions include state-of-the-art heating, ventilation and air conditioning; solar panels, and a performing arts center that seats 610 people.

With the opening of the Pentucket Regional Middle-High School, the old high school has been removed and the middle school is in the demolition process.

A formal dedication ceremony takes place Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4-6 p.m. School officials said they will release more information as it becomes available.

