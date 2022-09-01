Golf Tournament Raises $20,000 for Northern Essex Community College Student Athletes

Northern Essex Community College raised more than $20,000 for student-athletes during its fifth annual golf tournament this past Monday.

Organized by the Northern Essex Community College Athletics Department in conjunction with the NECC Foundation, the tournament attracted a sellout crowd of 144 golfers and more than 40 event sponsors

Northern Essex Athletic Director Dan Blair called it the most successful in the event’s five-year history. Money raised from this year’s tournament will be used to provide new equipment in the athletic training room, enhanced video production and team travel enhancements and assist general operations.

“We couldn’t have asked for any better weather out on the course today. Everyone had a great day. Special thank you to all the golfers and sponsors that made this year’s event so successful. And, thank you to staff at Renaissance for helping us put on a great event,” Blair said.

The tournament awarded prizes to the top three teams in the event as well as prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and a target hole.

The first-place team of Todd Fitzgerald, Dana Iannalfo, Dennis Lahaye and Shawn Kelly captured top honors with score of 58 (-14). The second and third place teams both shot a 59 (-13). Second place went to Matt Whitmarsh, John Whitmarsh, Matt Marmen and Jon Skonieki. Third place went to Ron Caswell, Jeremy Tab, Rob O’Connell and Paul Hamilton.

Contest winners were Tara McManus, Women’s Closest to the Pin (25’7”) and Longest Drive; Colie Ryan, Men’s Closest to the Pin (6’); Josh Kanter, Men’s Longest Drive; and Mike Murphy, 10th Hole Closest to the Target (9’).

After a record-breaking year in 2021-22 which saw the Knights’ Athletics team capture three MCCAC Championships, two Region 21 Championships and one Northeast District Championship, the college officially kicks off the 2022-23 campaign Wednesday, Sept. 7, when men’s soccer travels to Southern Maine Community College.

