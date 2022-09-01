EforAll Receives a More than $200,000 Federal Grant to Open Haverhill Site This Fall

Lowell-based Entrepreneurship for All, EforAll for short, plans to celebrate next week its receipt of a $242,779 federal grant to open a site in Haverhill.

EforAll, a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate economic and social impact through inclusive entrepreneurship, said the expansion is expected to create 35 jobs and generate $1.1 million in private investment in Haverhill. It will begin operating this fall from Coco Brown’s incubator space at 293 Washington St., Haverhill. The grant will be supplemented with contributions from Pentucket Bank, Haverhill Bank, Haverhill Community Development Block Grant and the Essex County Community Foundation.

Those taking part to formally accept the grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will be Congresswoman Lori Trahan and state Rep. Andy X. Vargas. It takes place Thursday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m., Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill.

