Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Host Girls Summer Basketball Clinic

Girls participating in a recent Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill basketball clinic walked away from the event after a full day of activities and with new sneakers.

The basketball clinic, aimed at local girls at Camp Tasker in Newton, N.H. Thirty-five girls attended the clinic and traveled in a bus sponsored by Sally O’Rorke of Gold Leaf Fine Jewelry.

The day began in Methuen at Whirlaway Sports Center where donors Caroline and Adam Pineau, of Haverhill’s Stem, purchased sneakers selected by attendees. Afterwards, the group headed to Camp Tasker.

At the clinic, girls participated in basketball drills and worked on their skills. Later, they were given pizza and treats and ended the day with group bonding. Each girl returned home with a free t-shirt, sponsored by Pentucket Bank, and a swag bag filled with snacks and drinks.

Club volunteer Melissa “Coach MC” Cerasuolo designed and ran the free Girls Summer Basketball Clinic. She has hosted similar community activities such as a Rock, Paper, Scissor Tournament on Friday, July 22, at Northern Essex Community College.

In the future, Cerasuolo said she hopes to hold more events like this and aims to inspire others in the community to get involved through volunteering or making donations.

