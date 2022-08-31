Haverhill’s MedExpress to Permanently Close Today; Office Had Contract with VA

Haverhill’s MedExpress in Monument Square closes today with little community notice.

The abrupt closing of the urgent care alternative at 296 Main St., Haverhill, leaves out veterans who rely on the VA-contracted center, parents who use the location for children’s sports physicals and others. MedExpress Vice President of Operations Mark Katich told prior patients by email Tuesday the closing was a “difficult decision.”

“We have greatly valued the privilege of providing health care to you and your family. It has truly been an honor to serve our patients in the Haverhill community,” he wrote.

Former interim Haverhill Veterans Services Officer Ralph T. Basiliere said the closing leaves 8,300 Haverhill veterans, many enrolled in the VA health care system, as well elderly and poor veterans on Medicare and Medicaid, with no local options to receive urgent care.

“I am concerned that there will be less access to urgent care for veterans in Haverhill. This will hurt veterans a lot,” he told WHAV. He added he intends to voice his concerns with his VA partners today.

Basiliere said he understands 450 to 500 people rely on MedExpress each week.

Katich did not list a reason for the closing, but offered online care and said those who wish to receive their medical records should call 304-985-3636 or visit medexpress.com/medical-records.

MedExpress opened in Haverhill during the summer of 2015, saying at the time it would offer X-rays, IVs, labs, minor surgery and stitches on site, as well as treatment for broken bones, sprains and strains. It also offered sports physicals, routine physicals, immunizations and tobacco cessation programs and employer health services, including workers’ compensation, employee injury care, drug screenings and physicals.

