Methuen Police Department Welcomes K-9 Bohdi Just After the Dog Days of Summer

Methuen Police Officer Griffin Waller was recently selected to train with and be the handler of the department’s newest member, K-9 Bohdi.

Chief Scott J. McNamara and the Methuen Police Department said Monday Bohdi is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois purchased with grants from the United State Police Canine Association and the American Kennel Club’s Reunite grant program, Massachusetts Vest-a-Dog and a generous Methuen business. McNamara took time to praise former Methuen K-9s, Duke and Buddy.

“I would also like to thank K-9 Duke, K-9 Buddy and their handlers, Sgt. Matt Mueskes, Officer Rob Cubelli and Officer Tim Getchell their years of service to the Department. Duke, Buddy and their handlers worked hard to continue showing the value of K-9s to law enforcement and the community,” McNamara said.

The grants and matching funds pay for purchasing Bohdi, and for Bohdi and Officer Waller’s initial academy training. Bohdi and Waller will attend Patrol K-9 Handler Class at the Boston Police K-9 Academy Patrol Dog School beginning Sept. 12. Once fully trained, Bohdi will serve as a patrol dog, which includes human tracking, evidence recovery, building searches and aggression control.

After completing the class, Waller and Bodhi will have additional opportunities for specialization, such as narcotics detection training and certification. In addition, Massachusetts Vest-a-Dog has provided a $6,540 donation to purchase a K-9 kennel insert and heat alert system for a cruiser that will be used by Waller and Bohdi.

In the meantime, Bohdi is bonding with Waller, with whom he will live while the two are partners.

Bohdi replaces recently retired Methuen Police Department bloodhound Duke and explosive ordinance detection K-9 Buddy, both of whom served the Department with distinction.

