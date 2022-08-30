CNA Stores Asks Customers to Round Up Purchases to Support Lungstrong in August

CNA Stores, owner of cannabis retail locations in Amesbury and Haverhill have been supporting nonprofit Lungstrong throughout August.

Through tomorrow, customers may round up purchases to support Amesbury-based Lungstrong. CNA also accepts direct donations through their charity jars.

“We work hard to help promote Lungstrong within our stores, as well as the plethora of community service hours supporting the 10-year organization, as we truly believe in their mission” said CNA Chief Executive Officer Rob DiFazio. “You get back what you give, so doing good only comes back full circle.”

The CNA Stores Charity Jar program began as a way to introduce local nonprofit organizations supported at the Amesbury and Haverhill locations to customers and encourage them to contribute.

CNA Stores, a veteran-owned cannabis company, has raised more than $116,000 since inception—$56,976 in 2022 alone—for organizations in Amesbury, Haverhill and neighboring cities and towns.

Lungstrong was founded in 2011 by Diane Legg to raise money for research in hopes lung cancer would one day be a treatable disease. Since its start, the charity has raised more than $5 million in lung cancer research for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Cancer Center through annual events such as their 5k Run/1.5 Mile Walk, the Pan-Mass Challenge, the ‘Live It Up’ celebration and Cheers to a Cure.

Supported nonprofits include Debbie’s Treasure Chest, Delta Dog, Mass Fallen Heroes, Tough Warrior Princesses, Haverhill Garden Club, Pan Mass Challenge, Transgender American Veterans, Clean River Project, Jess Foundation, Flutie Foundation, Haverhill Santa Parade, Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Foundation, Wingman Foundation, Lucy’s Love Bus, Last Prisoner Project, Merrimack Valley Food Bank, MSPCA, PMC, VNEOC and others.

