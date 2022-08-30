50th Annual Lebanese Mahrajan Takes Place This Labor Day Weekend in Lawrence

St. Anthony Maronite Church of Lawrence is hosting its 50th Annual Lebanese Mahrajan this Labor Day Weekend.

Each night includes folkloric and belly dancing, homemade Lebanese and American food and pastries, children’s games and activities, raffles, hookah, souvenirs, free cooking and belly dancing classes and more.

0th Annual Lebanese Mahrajan starts Friday, Sept. 2, from 6 p.m.-1 a.m.; Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; and Sunday Sept. 4, from noon-12 a.m., at the church, 145 Amesbury St., Lawrence. Entry is free.

