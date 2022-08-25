Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation Hosts Godsmack Charity Concert Saturday in Boston

Sen. Barry R. Finegold, recognizing his wife, family and friends who battled cancer, is hosting a concert at the new Fenway Music Hall Saturday to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and support the Scars Foundation.

Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation, said its first annual charity benefit concert features Lawrence’s own Sully Erna and his band Godsmack. Erna and Godsmack established Scars Foundation, which focuses on mental health issues.

“The past two years have been challenging for my family, as they have for every family,” Finegold said earlier this year, noting, “On top of the stress and isolation of the pandemic, my wife is bravely battling cancer. I also lost my sister Joni to lung cancer in 2012, and my mother is in recovery after facing cancer two years ago. We know that, unfortunately, mental health and cancer both touch almost everyone in some way, so I wanted to bring together our local music community to support these two important causes.”

The concert takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, with doors opening at 6:30 and show beginning at 8 p.m., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, 2 Lansdowne St., Boston. It is part of the grand opening of the venue. Tickets may be purchased online.

The 617 Rocks Foundation was established earlier this year with “the goal of harnessing the community-creating power of live music to raise funds in support cancer research and treatment and mental health awareness.” The foundation aims to expand the concert in future years, with the hope of operating a festival across multiple Fenway music venues featuring local talent.

