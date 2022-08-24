Haverhill Schools List Upgrades Ahead of First Day of School; Youngest Pupils to Get Backpacks

Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more.

In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.

Security upgrades include the addition of 75 cameras and inspection and relocation of current cameras and RFID door access.

“We are alarming all HHS exterior doors and have instituted a protocol for camera and door access. A more robust electronic monitoring system of student devices is being incorporated to identify potential threats and/or dangerous situations. Ongoing professional development for all administration and building crisis teams in partnership with Haverhill Police Department will continue throughout the school year,” a statement said.

Children’s Health Care of Haverhill and Newburyport is providing 660 L.L. Bean backpacks to kindergarten students in celebration of the organization’s 50th Anniversary.

