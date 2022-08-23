West Point’s Williams Performs Wednesday at Methuen Memorial Music Hall

Craig Williams from West Point, New York, performs an organ concert Wednesday at Methuen Memorial Music Hall.

Williams will be playing works by Dupre, Thayer, Williams, Faxon, Sowande, Price and Liszt on the first concert pipe organ in the United States.

The concert takes place Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m., at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen.

Tickets are $15 each for adults and $5 each for children and are available at brownpapertickets.com or at the door. There’s more at mmmh.org.

