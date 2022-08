Drivers are advised that the northbound off ramp from Interstate 93 to Interstate 495 in Andover closes Sunday night through Friday, Sept. 2.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the temporary closing of the exit 40A ramp on I-93 northbound to I-495 northbound takes place each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning

The closing allows excavation and installation of electrical conduits and hand holes on the right shoulder of the ramps.

Drivers will be directed to detours.

