Northern Essex President Lane Glenn a Finalist for State Higher Education Commissioner

When the state Board of Higher Education conducts interviews this week with finalists for the job of commissioner, Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn is expected to be among them.

Finalists are expected to be named today following the board’s research during the last week into candidates’ backgrounds, including “referencing and deep background checks.” Glenn is expected to be formally interviewed Thursday, according to the Higher Education Board’s timeline. Glenn broke the news to college faculty and staff in a Monday afternoon email.

“Given the opportunity, the kind of commitment we bring to campus every day for our students is the same commitment I would bring to the role of commissioner,” Glenn wrote.

The person selected as commissioner would replace Carlos Santiago, who announced his departure at the beginning of the year.

In his email, Glenn said he was not looking for a job and if he is not selected, he has “no plans to go elsewhere.” He also explained his interest in the job as well as his respect for Northern Essex Community College.

“I have devoted my life and career to opening doors, and to providing the highest quality education possible for everyone, to closing equity gaps and improving the quality of life for students and families, and to the economic and workforce development of the communities I have served. And in my career so far, I have found no place and no group of people more devoted to this mission than Northern Essex Community College,” he said.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...