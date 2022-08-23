National Trade Association Names Haverhill Bank as one of America’s ‘Top Lenders’

Haverhill Bank is the only Massachusetts bank to rank in the top 10 in its category as one of America’s “Top Lenders.”

Independent Community Bankers of America, a national trade association, recently named Haverhill Bank as a top lender among consumer banks with between $300 million to $1 billion in assets.

“Last year, community bank loan producers were faced with both record-low interest rates and a glut of deposits. But as they always do, they came through for individuals and businesses in their communities with a combination of personalized service and prudent risk management practices,” reads a statement from the national trade organization.

Using data compiled by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, ICBA’s score of up to 100 combines the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth over the past year. Haverhill Bank’s average lender score was 90.53.

“Haverhill Bank appreciates the recognition, but gives credit to generations of loyal customers who turn to the bank for their continuing needs,” said Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer.

