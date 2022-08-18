N.H. Gov. Sununu Commends Norman and Brenda Major During Meeting at Plaistow YMCA

Two Plaistow residents received commendations Wednesday from New Hampshire Gov. Christopher T. Sununu when the governor and Executive Council held one of its regular meetings at Plaistow YMCA.

Norman and Brenda Major received recognition for their years of service to their community and state. Sununu cited Brenda Major’s work as assistant town clerk, member of the State Budget Committee, ballot clerk, member of the Lion’s Club and member of the Elderly Affairs Committee.

For his part, 88-year-old Norman Major was recognized for serving 26 years in the State House of Representatives, his former membership on the Plaistow Town Board and his work with the National Council of State Legislatures Budget and Taxation Committee.

Also cited for recognition was Steven Lewis Builders and Development, for its efforts to provide low-cost housing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and staff of the Woodbury Middle School in Salem, N.H., for their outstanding pandemic work.

While Council meetings usually take place at the New Hampshire State House in Concord, members have been holding some at various locations throughout the state.

