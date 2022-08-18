Landry Becomes Provisional Lieutenant in Haverhill Police Department

Haverhill Police Officer Jamie Landry was promoted recently as provisional lieutenant.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini swore in Landry during a ceremony at the Haverhill City Clerk’s office. Landry was accompanied by his family, Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and others.

Landry joined the force in January 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in April 2019. During his time as a sergeant, he served as a street supervisor in the Patrol Division, a detective sergeant and most recently as supervisor of school resource officers and Behavioral Response Unit. Landry’s new assignment is as an officer-in-charge in the Patrol Division.

