Greater Haverhill Chamber’s YES Attendees to Learn Printing History

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Enrichment Series moves on to the Museum of Printing to learn about the history of printing and more.

The series, known as YES, also provides a tour of the museum, an augmented reality historical videos and participation in an activity where visitors have a chance to type and print their names.

The activity is limited to 15 participants, ages 5-21 and lunch is provided. The program takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at the Museum of Printing. 15 Thornton Ave. Haverhill.

Register online at haverhillchamber.com.

