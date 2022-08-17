Methuen Police Motorcycle Crackdown Nets Arrest of Lawrence Woman After Her Bike Stalls

Methuen Police arrested a Lawrence woman last Friday as part of the city’s crackdown on motorcyclists’ “dangerous maneuvers” and failure to stop for police.

Police said Limarie Brito was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Broadway and Center Street. She was charged with operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a red light.

The department said the incident began when Sgt. David Souther saw a large group of motorcycles and dirt bikes driving in “an extremely reckless manner by passing cars while riding on the wrong side of the road and riding wheelies. Motorcycles refused to stop for Souther, but he followed the group at a distance until Brito’s motorcycle stalled at an intersection.

As she “frantically attempted to restart the motorcycle,” police said, Souther again activated his lights and left his cruiser. Officer Kevin Abraham then arrived and placed Brito under arrest.

Methuen Police have been cracking down on groups, it says, are “causing a public nuisance and danger to the motoring public.”

