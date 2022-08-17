Energy North Group Names Black, Riley and LaLone to Leadership

Energy North Group has reorganized its senior leadership with the appointments of Jeff Black as chief executive officer, Kevin Riley as president of operations and finance and Matt LaLone as president of administration and general counsel.

As CEO of Energy North and its family of companies, Black began working for the company as a convenience store associate at age 16 and advanced to several sales and leadership roles.

“Our collective vision is to energize the lives of those community members to help them continue to go and grow,” said Black. The family-owned company was founded more than 40 years ago.

Riley oversees heating operations, finance, transportation, wholesale and retail. He previously served as chief financial officer of Haffner’s.

LaLone is responsible for leading the organization’s HR, IT, legal and safety departments. Part of his work is to ensure Energy North is prepared to respond to industry challenges and opportunities and make a positive impact on the communities it serves.

