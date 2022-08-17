Area Mayors Back Sen. DiZoglio’s Call for the Legislature to Go Back to Work, Approve Aid and Tax Relief

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio won the backing Tuesday of Merrimack Valley mayors and other officials who want the legislature to go back to work and approve bills that would send millions of dollars to area communities and give residents tax relief.

DiZoglio is not seeking reelection and, instead, is running for state auditor. She was joined at Lawrence City Hall by Lawrence Mayor Brian A. De Peña, Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, state Rep. Marcos A. Devers and Lawrence Director of Health and Human Services Martha Velez.

“Working families can’t afford to wait for economic relief,” said DiZoglio. “Today I was joined by mayors from across the Merrimack Valley and North Shore as we stood in solidarity to call on the legislature to come back into session and provide struggling families with the relief they need and deserve.”

Last month, DiZoglio secured amendments to a proposed economic development bill that would provide $5 million for a Methuen Youth and Community Center; Methuen downtown revitalization; downtown facades, an MBTA station feasibility study and community planning and outreach for the Royal Crest property for North Andover; and other projects in Merrimac, Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.

The House version of the bill includes amendments by Rep. Andy X. Vargas to provide $8 million for downtown Haverhill redevelopment, $400,000 for public portions of a proposed business park at the former Dutton Airport and other city aid.

DiZoglio’s has called on Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano to return to work by suspending a rule that ended the formal legislative session on July 31.

Reopening the legislature would also allow work on measures to return a portion of taxes to residents. The legislature had planned to send money back, but Gov. Charlie Baker reminded them a 1986 law, triggered for only the second time this year, dictates larger relief.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...