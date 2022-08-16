Firefighting Museum Shows How to Survive a Smoke-Filled Fire During Saturday Demonstration

By |

Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. (WHAV News file photograph.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum and Haverhill Fire Department are teaming up this Saturday to demonstrate how to survive a smoke-filled fire

The fire safety program is geared to both children and adults with a Smoke Tunnel for children to crawl through, helping to show the danger of smoke. It takes place Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon-3, at the Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill.

An interactive children’s center, called the Hero Headquarters, will also be open until 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per individual or $15 per family.

Comments are closed.