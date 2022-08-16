Firefighting Museum Shows How to Survive a Smoke-Filled Fire During Saturday Demonstration

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum and Haverhill Fire Department are teaming up this Saturday to demonstrate how to survive a smoke-filled fire

The fire safety program is geared to both children and adults with a Smoke Tunnel for children to crawl through, helping to show the danger of smoke. It takes place Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon-3, at the Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill.

An interactive children’s center, called the Hero Headquarters, will also be open until 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per individual or $15 per family.

