‘Back-to-School’ Cookie-Decorating Class Set for Sept. 4

Mindy Paper Cookies is offering a “Back to School Cookie Decorating Class” with familiar student themes.

Participants will create such designs as a pencil, book stack, bookworm, apple and star using royal icing and go home with a set of browned-butter sugar cookies. The in-person class lasts about an hour and includes five cookies, six colors of royal icing, icing pick and a box to take everything home. There are also step-by-step instructions for those who prefer to participate from home.

The class takes place Sunday, Sept, 4, at 1 p.m., at United Cakes, 21 Washington St., Haverhill. There is a fee of $50. Registration may be made online at mindypaper.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...