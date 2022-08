The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning its Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair.

The annual event takes place Wednesday, Sept. 14t, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 River Road, in Andover. It is free to the public.

Exhibitors have a choice of standard, double, corner or restaurant tables with discounted prices through Sunday, Aug. 14. Interested businesses may call the Chamber at 978-686-0900 or visit merrimackvalleychamber.com.

